Felipe gives Simeone good news

Diego Pablo Simeone, coach of the

Atlético de Madrid

, received this Monday one more good news. He did it hand in hand with Felipe Augusto Monteiro, one of his players. The Brazilian center-back took another step in his recovery and was able to complete much of the training at the same pace as the rest of his teammates.

During the past week, the Brazilian advanced his vacation to accelerate the recovery process of his knee and exercised on the sidelines.

Felipe suffered a sprain to his right knee on June 16, the day before Brazil beat Peru (4-0), on the second day of group B of the 2021 America’s Cup. The player underwent examinations the following day, when “a partial injury to the external collateral ligament” of his right knee was detected, as reported in a note by CBrazilian Football Federation (CBF).

YOU ARE WAITING FOR THE START OF THE LEAGUE

During the following days, the player began to recover, supervised by the Atlético Medical Services, with a physiotherapist in your city, in Mogi Das Cruces: Alberto Álvarez Serrate, of Spanish origin and with a long history, even in the Portuguese Sports Association.

Back to the AthleticAfter a few days working apart and touching the ball, he took another step in this recovery, in which he still needs to. Although he could be seen working with the rest of his colleagues, the movements indicate that he is not yet 100%. The idea is that it arrives for the beginning of The league, next August 15, before the Celta Vigo.