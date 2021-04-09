Felipe de Edimburgo dies: 5 historical moments that marked his life

After a nearly century-old life, Philip of Edinburgh passes away, leaving a long-lived legacy among British royalty as the consort of Elizabeth II.

Philip of Edinburgh was born in Corfu, as prince of Greece and Denmark. This royal lineage would earn him, several years later, a place in british royalty. He spent his first years of life in his native ionian island, to be educated later in Germany and Scotland. Never imagined that Elizabeth II would be his consort for life. These 5 historical events marked his life forever:

Overthrow of Constantine I

Portrait of Constantine I of Greece Photo: Getty Images

The overthrow of Constantine I in 1922 caused the royal family of Greece had to exile themselves from the country forever. Therefore, the parents of Philip of Edinburgh – then only from Greece and Denmark – had to migrate to Paris to settle again.

This caused that his education was related to the European powers of the moment. Eight years later, Felipe was to separate from their parents to study in England. There, he was raised by his maternal grandmother and an uncle of hers, and for the first time, he had contact with the territory that would rule decades later.

We suggest: 5 little-known facts about Philip of Edinburgh

Naturalization as British

Photo: Douglas Miller / Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

17 years later, after being educated in Germany and later in Scotland, Philip of Edinburgh resigns all the noble titles he had held throughout his life. In favor of naturalize as a British citizen – initially as a commoner – he had to adopt the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother’s maiden name.

Despite having been the sixth in the monarchical line of Greece and Denmark, he had to give up any official relationship that linked him with the rroyalty of your home country. Once he did, he was able to take the British citizenship oath.

Marriage to Isabel II

Photo: Keystone / Getty Images

According to CNN, Isabel and Felipe are third cousins. Both are great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria, since the ancestry was not Greek by blood, but English, Russian, German / Prussian and Danish of the prince. In 1947, they consummated his marriage, which earned him a place for life in the monarchy of the United Kingdom.

After 9 months of naturalization as British, he finally took as a wife to the then princess Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. During his early years as prince consort, he was promoted to lieutenant in the army – among other titles – until the princess assumes the throne of the United Kingdom in 1952.

Also read: 10 ways the Prince of Edinburgh conquered Queen Elizabeth II

Condonation of the Order of Merit to Philip of Edinburgh

Photo: Terry Fincher / Express / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Philip of Edinburgh was known for his love of the arts and ecology. For this reason, in 1968 Elizabeth II awarded him the Order of Merit: a recognition that can only be given to twenty-four honorary members, and only can bestow the ruling monarch.

Generally, it is decorated to those Commonwealth citizens illustrious in the field of science, the military, the arts or literature. As queen, Elizabeth II granted this distinction to her husband, after years of service to the British Army in various fields.

Car accident and subsequent death

Photo: WPA Pool / Getty Images

In February 2019, an accident automobile seriously damaged health of the Duke of Edinburgh. At 97 years old, any impact could have been lethal. From then on, his physical condition deteriorated markedly. Just over two years later, her life consort, Queen Elizabeth II, announced as follows his death:

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” they added.

Keep reading:

Macabre Dance: the movement that was born from the horror of the Black Death

Avril Henry: the woman who sued the State for not allowing her to die in peace