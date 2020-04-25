Felipe Araújo’s staff denied that the sertanejo singer’s live-show was deleted from Youtube because the artist cursed Conar, the agency that regulates advertising. Felipe complained about the entity after Gusttavo Lima received complaints for appearing drinking at a distance show. In his presentation, Felipe repeated the act. According to the press office, the video was removed because the singer played unscheduled songs

Felipe Araújo’s live was removed from Youtube shortly after its realization. Marked by the cry of the countryman when paying tribute to his brother, Cristiano Araújo, the distance show also had a scolding by the artist against Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation). The singer took the pains of Gusttavo Lima and shot the organ while drinking during the performance: “Going to drink at …, Conar!”. In an official note sent to Purepeople this Saturday (25), Felipe’s office denied that the presentation was removed from the video channel due to the artist’s speech.

‘Felipe sang songs that were not in the script’, explained note

According to Felipe’s representatives, Cristiano’s brother – the victim of a car accident in 2015 – performed three songs outside the script and, therefore, the live was deleted. Read the full note: “The reason why Live went off the air has nothing to do with Felipe’s statement about Conar and, yes, because Felipe sang three songs that were not in the musical script sent to Youtube. We are already resolving this issue and soon the video will be back. We are already editing and deleting the songs that were not in the original script “. Also on the live, Felipe jumped into the pool with his girlfriend, Estella Defant, for whom he is often honored.

Recall the controversy involving Gusttavo Lima and organ

In the middle of this month, the “Ambassador” performed at his farm, “Buteco em Casa 2”, and sometimes drank between songs. Conar received complaints that Gusttavo’s show was not restricted in relation to drink ads for children under 18, which goes against advertising ethics. On the occasion, Ambev, the drinks distributor, started to run for 20 days and the artist presented clarifications. For this reason, the father of Gabriel and Samuel stated that he will stop doing the lives and also denied the intention of a new show on Monday (27th), the day to show the final of the “BBB20”.

