Cristiano Araújo’s youngest son, a countryman who died in a car accident in 2016, appeared revealing his desire to meet his father on the web. Felipe Araújo, younger brother of the owner of the hit ‘Maus Bocados’, made an emotional post dedicated to his nephew. Check out more details below!

Felipe Araújo was moved by the video of his brother’s youngest son, Cristiano Araújo, Bernardo, 7 years old, asking to meet the sertanejo. The singer died in 2015 in a car accident that reverberated across the country. He also left another, older heir, João Gabriel, 11 years old. “Be, your daddy is and has always been there, on your side. I know how much he loves you and João Gabriel and your meeting with him happens daily, in every detail of your day”, wrote the owner of the hit “Atrasadinha “.

Sertanejo marks reunion after period of distance

Cristiano’s younger brother, whom he paid tribute to during a live, also regretted the distance of his nephew, due to the pandemic period. “You and your brother are so important to our family … there is so much about Cris in you, it is a way to kill homesickness: to be close to you. Speaking of homesickness, Uncle Felipe is dying to miss you coming. here home to play ball. Soon all of this will pass and Uncle Felipe will pick you up and Miguel for us to play ball, set up lego, play video games … in short, “stated Felipe to his nephew, compared to his father in a previous post by mother, Elisa Leite.

Felipe reveals jealousy of nephew with heir

In this Thursday’s (07) post, the Goiano also indicated that his youngest nephew was already jealous with his son, Miguel. “But Bê, next time there is no need to be jealous, again, of Miguel, huh ?! Uncle Felipe loves you very much”, guaranteed the boyfriend of model Estella Defant. Check out the full statement below!

Singer recalls controversial statement by Zeca Camargo about brother: ‘I forgive’

To columnist Leo Dias, the boy recalled a controversial statement by Globo’s journalist Zeca Camargo, made after Cristiano’s death. “I forgive, because I think it was a moment of unhappiness. Everyone is prone to making mistakes. He made a mistake that was serious, but I’m not here to judge anyone,” said the young man, adding: “I’m not here to point out the finger in the face of nobody or even saying that the person is wrong. I also make a lot of mistakes, that is, I forgive him “. He also said that he already lived with the presenter’s brother, personal stylist Li Camargo. “I spent almost two years working with him without knowing he was Zeca Camargo’s brother. He didn’t speak, he was ashamed and afraid that I would think it was bad. But I said: ‘Cara has nothing to do’,” said Felipe.

