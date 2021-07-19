Felipe, already in Madrid to finish recovering from his injury

Felipe Augusto Monteiro, central of Atlético de Madrid

, is already under the orders of Simeone. That is the case, not yet with the rest of the team since he is one of the players who is injured and who will have to comply with a recovery program.

Felipe Augusto Monteiro is already in Madrid to continue his recovery.

The Brazilian central arrived in the capital of Spain this past Saturday, coming from Brazil, where he had been in his hometown, Mogi Das Cruces, since he was injured with his country in the America Cup. The player wanted to advance his return to our country a few days to acclimate to the time change and others before getting down to work as far as his recovery is concerned.

Philip he sprained his right knee on June 16, the day before Brazil beat Peru (4-0), on the second day of group B of the America Cup 2021. The player underwent examinations the next day, when he was detected “a partial injury to the external collateral ligament” of his right knee, according to a note reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The footballer spent his vacation days in his country, recovering supervised by the Medical services of Athletic. In the first moment of that recovery, he worked with a physiotherapist who works in Brazil, Alberto Álvarez Serrate, of Spanish origin and with a long history, even in the Portuguese Sports Association.

OBJECTIVE, LALIGA

The player works from now on with the recuperators of the Atlético de Madri

d. The goal is to arrive on time at the start of the season, to the league premiere against him. Celta Vigo. In this sense, there should be no problem because the initial forecasts of the CBF they were four weeks, several have already passed from that and there is still a month left until the start of the league competition.