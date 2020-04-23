Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship of 2019 before the stop for the Copa America, the Palm Trees had a sharp drop in performance and results in the second half of last year. The worsening caused Felipão’s departure and the end of Alviverde’s title chances in the season.

In an interview with Fox Sports channels, the veteran coach tried to explain what caused the team’s production drop. “We had a work and organization situation in which we based a lot on the characteristics of those athletes who were playing. And who gave us all the support to have that style of play and that aggressiveness was Deyverson,” he said.

Felipão was fired in September 2019

“Deyverson made that strong mark when the opponent’s ball came out and brought our players along with him. And when we started working with the team at the beginning of the Copa America, we already noticed that the team didn’t have that aggression, that posture, and even Deyverson couldn’t give us what we wanted “, followed Felipão.

Palmeiras lost the Championship lead for the first time at the end of July, to Santos, in the 12th round. Scolari’s team would still be eliminated from the Brazil Cup by Internacional in the quarterfinals, and Libertadores by Grêmio in the semifinals.

“And then we were unable to arrange the team so that it would be the same as the first nine games. The defeats of the Copa do Brasil when we were almost in the semifinal, against Internacional on penalties, and then the defeat at home for Grêmio’s turnaround ( by Libertadores), were factors that influenced our departure “, explained the coach.

“We were no longer able to make the team play that way, which we have played since we arrived at Palmeiras in 2018. And the alternatives we were looking for also did not correspond to what we intended. The athletes tried, but it was not the same thing, we were unable to continue that work “, he concluded.

Felipão was fired at the beginning of September, after a 3-0 defeat by Flamengo at Maracanã. Days later, the club announced the arrival of Mano Menezes, who left the club less than three months later.

