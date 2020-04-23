Brazilian champion with Palmeiras in 2018, Luiz Felipe Scolari saw his last spell at the club come to an end in September 2019, given the drop in performance presented in the second half. Taking stock of that period, the coach assessed that the team lost in intensity and used striker Deyverson as an example, whom he pointed out as a fundamental figure for his success at the club.

“We had a work situation and team organization that was based a lot on the characteristics of the athletes who played. Who supported us to make that style of play was Deyverson,” said in an interview with Fox Sports, Felipão, who pointed out the importance of Deyverson’s stance, today in Spanish Getafe, for Palmeiras under his command.

“He made that mark very strong when the opponent’s ball came out, he brought our players with him. At the beginning of the Copa America, we noticed that the team did not have that aggressiveness, that posture. Nor did Deyverson give more than we intended”, he added.

In 2019, Palmeiras emerged as the favorite to win the Brasileirão title, having won eight games and drawn another in the first nine rounds. But after the tournament stopped due to the Copa America dispute, he dropped in performance, seeing Flamengo soar to become national champion.

“We were no longer able to make our team play the way we had played practically since we arrived in 2018. The alternatives we were looking for did not match. The athletes tried, but it was the same thing and we were unable to continue that work” , said Felipão.

In addition to losing the leadership of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras were eliminated from the Brazil Cup by Internacional and Libertadores by Grêmio, having been in advantage in both clashes. “The defeat at the Copa do Brasil, on penalties, for Inter, and then the defeat at home against Grêmio when we had the game at our disposal were factors that influenced our departure,” he lamented.

