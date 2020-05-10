Expert studies indicate that cats are able to transmit the disease to other cats

Notimex –

Peter Ben Embarek, specialist in zoonoses and food diseases at the World Health Organization (who), commented in a virtual press conference that the felines, including domestic cats and tigers are susceptible to coronavirus.

He pointed out that it is important to know more about the virus, from the cases that can be prevented, to those that have already been counted, as this would be of great help to better understand the adaptation of the virus in humans, from its evolution to the ways in which which it mutates.

“What would be of great help is if we could study the virus before it adapts in humans, because then we would better understand how it adapts and its evolution,” said the specialist.

He added that currently not much is known about the disease since the vast majority of infected people have mild symptoms or have no symptoms, so it would not be surprising if at that time there are a series of mild cases that have not been detected.

The specialist mentioned the importance of knowing the evolution of the virus, to better understand the changes and adaptations in living beings, as well as which mutation of the virus could be a threat and which not.

He also pointed out that the way of transmitting the disease from animals to people or vice versa must be determined, since until now it is only known that it is possible that animals infect people as was the case of the Wuhan market, from where the pandemic.

At the moment, expert studies indicate that felines they are a group of animals susceptible or vulnerable to being infected by the virus, and cats are also believed to be capable of transmitting the disease to other cats.

A couple of weeks ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a statement. the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in two pet cats, in New York.

The felines they presented mild respiratory disease, later the diagnosis indicated that they were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to the CDC, very few cases of this disease have been recorded in animals worldwide, and most of them were infected by a person infected.

On the other hand, last month four tigers and three African lions infected by coronavirus At the Bronx Zoo in New York, tests were performed using fecal samples from the animals.