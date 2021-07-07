Feline flirt! Noelia poses with long boots on video | Instagram

Without a doubt, one of the celebrities that continues to attract attention throughout the years is the singer And Puerto Rican businesswoman, Noelia has remained in the public’s preference after 20 years of career and today conquers her followers thanks to her content on Instagram.

She constantly tends to hypnotize her followers with her videos and photos on social media, as she recently did in a video where she looked like one “flirtatious kitten“with some pretty captivating high boots in sight

Noelia interpreter of “I did not fail“Which by the way is his most recent single, he appears in a video wearing animal print boots, these are quite high and reach above his knees, those who have seen the video will not be able to deny that he looks spectacular.

To attract even more attention Noelia He was wearing dark clothes, with this the attention of everyone who saw the video was concentrated on his flirtatious and striking shoes, surely more than one woman will have liked them.

The successful singer and businesswoman is wearing a black shirt and leggings, both in matte color, since she has a beautiful habit of wearing transparent garments, perhaps part of what attracted the most attention was the pose she was in.

The owner of Noelicious she was squatting posing as flirtatious and aware of it, this video decided to accompany it with a reflection that will surely make more than one aware of it, since it is something that not everyone is encouraged to do in their life and in the The case of the few people who do it for sure are extremely happy as is the case of the businesswoman herself.

I know how you want to be … Do not ask anyone for permission to do what you want, dare to be you, “wrote Noelia.

East video has more than 32 thousand views! Noelia shared it a day ago in addition to 155 comments where they affirm that she is a beautiful woman as well as talented, although in reality this is not a secret, she is one of the few celebrities who has not undergone any aesthetic arrangement and this is what that most captivates its followers, has received the passage of the years proud and beautiful.