Felicity Jones could have a role in the Spiderverse

Sony would grow its Spiderverse franchise just as it promised. Felicity Jones in an iconic role to star in a film.

Rumors, rumors and more rumors adorn the preview of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The title of the film is, according to the press, related to the fact that the villains present are part of several universes and somehow reached the Spiderverse of UCM, but they cannot go back to the original.

However, whether it is so or not, what is confirmed is that the multiverse will open up, as well as the arachnid-based sub-universe. That way he indicated it Sony, through its president Sanford panitch, who said that “it will be exciting if they meet, right? In fact, there is a plan. I think now maybe it is becoming a little clearer to people where we are going and I think it will be even more clear when No Way Home comes out. “

This is why the possibilities have been opened for some projects that the studio had ruled out, to start up again. This is the case of the movie Kraven, which returned to development and will have Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the protagonist.

Another project?

However, it is not the only one that will be put on the table again. Thus, the production company would be taking up the idea of ​​making a tape about Black Cat, after the proposal of Silver and black.

But here the news does not stop, since, according to sources, who will give life to Felicia hardy it will be nothing more and. nothing less than Felicity Jones. Does it look familiar?

The actress had already played the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but according to reports, she is expected to give a different tone to the anti-heroine this time, putting her alter ego above her real identity.

From the plot it was revealed that “he will follow Felicia as she works with her father, Walter hardy, and his disappearance, leading to Black Cat running into Chameleon Y Hola“.

Source: Comic Book Movie