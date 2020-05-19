15 minutes. The United States (USA described this Monday as a landmark for international justice) the arrest in France of the millionaire Félicien Kabuga, considered the main funder of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and one of the most wanted individuals for these events, after 23 years on the run.

Likewise, the US considered that the arrest of Kabuga is a “message” to “all fugitives accused of genocide” that “they will be brought to justice”.

In a statement, the State Department expressed its hope that the arrest of Kabuga “will provide victims and their families with some peace.”

He also assured that the US “remains committed to seeking Justice” for the men, women and children who were killed in Rwanda. He offered up to $ 5 million for information leading to the arrest of the remaining 7 people wanted for the genocide.

Kabuga’s arrest

Kabuga, 84, was arrested early Saturday morning in Asnières del Seine, where he resided with a false identity. The operation was “sophisticated and coordinated, with simultaneous registrations at various locations.”

The tycoon was targeted by Interpol by order of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), which accuses him of 7 charges and crimes against humanity for genocide.

Kabuga, an ethnic Hutu businessman, is accused of financing the militias that carried out the massacre of about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a period of 100 days in 1994. He was also the chairman of the Radio management committee Free Thousand Hills Television (RTLM), considered “the voice of genocide”.

To date, the ICTR has only successfully blocked its bank accounts in France, Switzerland and Belgium. The US government offered a $ 5 million reward for any information that would allow his arrest.

In July 1994, he took refuge in Switzerland, but was expelled a month later. He then fled to former Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) before settling in Kenya, where he escaped at least three joint operations with the Kenyan Police and ICTR.

Subsequently, the businessman traveled to several African countries, where he bought his protection and created numerous personal relationships throughout the continent.