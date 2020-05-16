Félicien Kabuga, alleged financier of the Rwandan genocide arrested in Paris

Félicien Kabuga, considered the “financier of genocide Rwandan “and one of the main defendants still wanted by international justice, was arrested on Saturday morning near Paris, announced the Paris prosecution and the gendarmerie in a joint statement.

At 84 years old, Mr. Kabuga, who resided in Asnières-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine) under a false identity, is accused of having created the Interahamwe militias, the main armed weapons of the 1994 genocide which caused 800 thousand deaths according to the UN.

He is the subject of an arrest warrant for the International Mechanism, the structure responsible for completing the work of the International Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). According to a statement by the French authorities, he was one of the “most wanted fugitives in the world”.

His arrest shows that “those responsible for the genocide can be held accountable, even twenty-six years after their crimes,” said the prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Courts (MTPI), Serge Brammertz, in a statement.

Rwandan Genocide

In 1994 Félicien Kabuga, whose daughter was married to a son of Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana, belonged to the latter’s inner circle, whose murder on April 6, 1994 would trigger the genocide.

He chaired Radio Télévision Libre des Mille-Collines (RTLM), which issued calls for the murder of Tutsis, and the National Defense Fund (FDN), which raised “funds” to finance the logistics and weapons of the Hutu Interahamwe militiamen. , according to the accusation of the ICTR.

He is also accused of having “ordered the employees of his company … to import an impressive number of machetes into Rwanda in 1993”, before distributing them to the Interahamwe in April 1994.

The Rwandan genocide left more than 500,000 dead.

Extradition to The Hague by Félicien Kabuga

Refugee in Switzerland in July 1994 before being expelled, Félicien Kabuga temporarily joined Kinshasa. He was reported in July 1997 in Nairobi, where he escaped from an operation to arrest him, and then another in 2003, according to the specialized NGO TRIAL.

He must now be promptly presented to the Nanterre prosecution for his imprisonment and then to the Attorney General’s office in Paris in the coming days.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: They find graves with thousands of dead 24 years after the genocide in Rwanda

He will follow an extradition procedure before the investigative chamber of the Paris Court of Appeals, which will decide to hand him over to the International Mechanism in The Hague for trial.

.