Feliciano López appreciated the pioneering initiative that the Mutua Madrid Open by organizing a virtual tennis tournament from April 27 to 30 in which some of the most outstanding players in the world will participate. “The idea is from Gerard Tsobanian (president of the MMO) and I consider it a success. It is not easy to be creative at a time like this, we seek to involve games and make it as real an experience as possible. The solidarity end will be an incentive for everyone. The response is being very positive, “he said in words collected by Marca.

