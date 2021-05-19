Feliciano Lpez falls to Koepfer in Geneva

Updated 05/19/2021 – 15:13

Feliciano Lpez said goodbye to the Geneva Open after losing in the second round to German Dominik Koepfer by 7-5, 6-7 (1) and 6-3. The defeat leaves Pablo Andjar as the only Spanish representative in this tournament. The Cuenca beat Roger Federer and the winner of the duel between Dominic Stephan Stricker and Martin Fucsovics will be measured

In the first set, at 5-5, Koepfer broke, for the second time in the match, the serve to Feliciano. This time the Spaniard could not wipe out the advantage as he had achieved in the sixth game. The break was definitive for the German to score a close first set.

In the second, the same dynamic followed. Feliciano saved a break ball in the first game. From that moment, both tennis players maintained their serve without giving their rival a choice. At 6-5 up, Feliciano had a ball to win the set after a Koepfer double fault. Could not take advantage of it. His backhand missed the net. The German saved the game and forced a tie-break.

Feliciano maintained the good game shown in that final stretch of the set. He scored the first four points for sudden death, two for the rest. The advantage was definitive to take the match to the third set.

The Spanish missed a break option in the second game. Who did not miss it was Koepfer to get 3-1 up. Feliciano reacted with a counterbreak (3-2), but again failed with the serve. He played with the second and after a couple of unforced errors allowed the German to go 4-2 up. It was an already insurmountable advantage. Koepfer signed the 6-3 and closed the game.