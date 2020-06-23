Feliciano López and Sandra Gago have finally announced that they are expecting their first child. And yes, we say son because in addition to confirming the model’s pregnancy – a news we already knew but about which the protagonists had not yet spoken – They have communicated through a tender photograph that they will have a child.

Sandra has been in charge of giving the good news with an emotional publication on her Instagram account. Her fledgling three-month-pregnant tummy, a blue swimsuit, and their hands – in addition to his dog’s paw, Ace – to announce, without the need for words, that at Christmas a mini Feliciano will arrive in the world. However, in case there was any doubt about the sex of the baby they are expecting, the model announced excitedly: « soon we will be 4 » with a blue heart emoticon representing the gender of the baby.

Feliciano, for his part, has shared various stories on his Instagram account in which the attractive couple, exultant, celebrate by dancing surrounded by confetti who will soon become parents for the first time. A boy who comes to complete the happiness of the tennis player and the model, who have not yet celebrated their first wedding anniversary.