The tennis player Feliciano López, 38, and the model Sandra Gago, 24, are expecting their first child, who will arrive next Christmas. The couple, who met at the end of 2017, married on September 20 in Marbella. The news is not surprising. Sandra Gago already expressed a few months ago her desire to expand the family: « I do not think it is something to put a date on. It is something that we are very excited about and now we have to enjoy ourselves, so when it comes, it will come » . The tennis player from Toledo assured that with the pandemic he has been able to enjoy his marriage more and saw the good side: « It is good to be able to be at home and enjoy for more than two weeks in a row, which I have not been able to do for the last 20 years » .