Feliciano López’s disconcerting tweet about a minister: irony of the finale?

There have already been several occasions in which the tennis player Feliciano López has used his profile on Twitter to criticize some political decisions and create controversy with his opinions.

This Sunday he has done it again, but his tweet has left his thousands of followers puzzled. The athlete wanted to congratulate the newly appointed Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, with these words.

His followers have reacted immediately, highlighting the irony of the message and interpreting that López does not agree with this appointment.

The one who has decided to take the message at face value has been the minister himself, who thanked him with apparent sincerity for his support.

But, indeed, the tennis player seems to have used sarcasm to criticize this appointment. Although later it was very clear with the rest of the changes in the Government made by Pedro Sánchez.

