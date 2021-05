The Spanish Feliciano lopez was eliminated this Wednesday in the second round of the tennis tournament of Geneva, which is disputed on clay, by the German Dominik Koepfer.

In two hours and 18 minutes, with a marker of 7-5, 6-7 (1) and 6-3, the German player sealed his first win against Feliciano López, who was denied a place in the quarterfinals.

In this phase Koepfer will meet the Norwegian Casper ruud, third seed and executioner of the American Tennys Sandgren for 7-5 and 6-2.