Feliciano López: “Tennis sometimes gets boring”

The Spanish tennis player Feliciano lopez wrote a few words for Behind The Racquet, where he analyzed his beginnings in the world of tennis and the keys by which he is still competitive at 39 years old.

– The most difficult moment of his life:

“In full adolescence, one of my best friends was trained by my father. He was diagnosed with bone cancer and passed away in less than two years. It was the most difficult moment of my life. He was like a brother to me. I have him in my mind every day and I always travel with a t-shirt that has his photo on it. “

– He is one of the oldest players on the circuit. What is the secret of your physical state?

“My longevity on the tour is due to many things. When I turned 30, I was thinking about Spanish tennis players who retired at that age. I asked them how I could extend my career since I felt very good. During these last ten years I have I have been very focused on physical appearance. I have not suffered major injuries. I have also improved my diet a little. When I was younger I did not think much about nutrition because I did not have any weight problems. Now you have to be aware of all kinds of circumstances I am almost 40 years old and I still enjoy tennis. “

– Monotony in the life of a tennis player:

“When you get older, it is more difficult to be traveling around the world week after week. Now there are other very important aspects in my life besides tennis. I just became a father, so it is more difficult for me to be away from my family. As tennis players, we do the same thing every day and see the same people every week. Tennis can get a bit boring at times. If you have the passion and are surrounded by good people, it is easier to handle it. ” .

– His big win at Queen’s 2019:

“My last big win in an ATP tournament was in 2019. It was one of the most memorable moments of my professional career. I was outside the top 100 for the first time in 17 years, I was 37 years old and some thoughts of a possible retirement. Then when I won the game I rose to number 53 and it was a boost of morale. I also won the doubles with Andy Murray. It was an incredible week, “he concluded.