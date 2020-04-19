In an open letter published in the ABC newspaper, the tennis player Feliciano López has surrendered to the management of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida. Under the title My Mayor Represents Me, Feliciano defines Martínez Almeida as “the doubles partner who takes you on the fly when you need it most.”

Feliciano López, who never bites his tongue, had already been the protagonist a few days ago by putting the minister in his place –yes, minister– Alberto Garzón who celebrated the anniversary of the Second Republic in the middle of the coronavirus crisis and with almost 20,000 deaths in Spain.

Now, the veteran tennis player praises the management of the mayor of Madrid in this emotional open letter:

“There are times when citizens have lost faith and trust in politicians. Personally, I have always been more than believing in people, regardless of their occupation in life, but my disappointment is not less. I think that often the responsibility that we give politicians with our vote comes to them, and I have serious doubts about their ability to solve the real problems that we citizens face.

We are facing an unprecedented situation that is taking the lives of many of the people who built and rebuilt our country after a civil war, and who are now leaving inhumanely, in solitude and without being able to feel the love and the love of your loved ones in those terrible moments. How sad, isn’t it?

I am extremely lucky to still be able to enjoy my two maternal grandparents, who at 88 and 90 years old live alone and are self-sufficient for practically everything. During these days, when I talk to them, they tell me that they are very well but at the same time concerned about us. How funny, I think it should be just the other way around. After what they’ve been through and now this … Definitely, our grandparents are made of another paste. I feel in my soul the loss of all the people that this pandemic has taken, but the images of the residences these days I will never be able to forget them… As I will not forget that we are the country with the most toilets infected by number of inhabitants, people who that heroes sometimes sound like Chinese due to the humility and naturalness with which they carry out their work.

«My mayor is the doubles partner who takes you on the fly when you need it the most»

My mother, a nurse by profession who has passed Covid-19 thanks to God, is looking forward to returning to her job because she says that she has chosen that profession and many hands are needed at this time in her hospital. Among many of his teachings, there is one that I have engraved in my mind and always accompanies me. When I started competing and I lost a game, the disappointment was tremendous and she often told me: “Son, it’s a game of tennis, the real dramas are what I see in the hospital.” Thank you, Mom, for opening my eyes a little! I confess that in the toughest defeats those words have helped me to relativize what it means to lose a game.

Today I slept badly, something very common in these days in which we are continuously hearing negative news and in which the uncertainty of not knowing what tomorrow will be like is taking its toll on our heads. I thought of people who in these moments of darkness light up our paths a little and give us some glimpse of hope for the future. I thought of several people, and one of them was a politician. For a moment I thought I was dreaming … That person (I don’t want to call him a politician) is our mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, the mayor of the city most punished by this terrible pandemic.

The person who these days is leaning on the shoulder like the most and who has turned the streets of Madrid into his own office. In such difficult situations, citizens often do not find answers to our questions, and that is why we need the leadership of people like our mayor to move forward. That doubles partner that takes you on the fly at certain times of the game when you need it most.

Yesterday, in the plenary session of the City Council, I saw how representatives of other forces recognized his work, something rare in politics and that shows that his work these days is capable of even agreeing on something for politicians. Let me tell you that you do represent me and send you a warm hug.

Cheer up everyone. Unity, solidarity and love in these moments. Spain is a great country and we will get out of this ».