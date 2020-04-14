ANDl minister Alberto Garzón It has risen this Tuesday celebrating the 89th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Spanish Republic on its social networks. The Minister of Consumer Affairs has rained criticism, and one of them has been from the tennis player Feliciano López, that he could not be content.

The Toledo athlete does not understand how a member of the Government, before the health alert that we live in Spain, it can be to those things. “Good Morning! Today is April 14, and on the same day as today in 1931 the Second Republic was proclaimed and a time of freedom, democracy and hope was opening for the working classes of Spain. ¡Salud y República! ”Wrote Alberto Garzón on his Twitter account this morning.

Soon after, Feliciano López responded by mentioning his tweet: «Do we break the confinement to celebrate it? We care about other things for 99.9% of Spaniards … », replied the tennis player.

Several athletes have already exploited publicly against the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc in Spain.