The monthly barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) has arrived punctually to the rescue of Pedro Sánchez and the training he leads. According to the public survey, the PSOE would win the elections today with 31.1% of the votes, a result that is a lot to talk about on Tuesday because it sounds very strange. One of those who has been taken as a joke has been Feliciano López, that he has been critical of the Government for managing the coronavirus crisis and for de-escalation.

The Spanish tennis player, jokingly, has mocked the latest CIS survey in Tezanos, which on the other hand asks for a forecast for the return of the ATP tennis circuit: Tezanos tell me when the ATP Tour circuit resumes, please. Also tennis player Daniel Gimeno has been even more critical taking advantage of Feliciano’s tweet. “If you want a reliable answer like the ones he usually gives, I think I would tell you that it starts tomorrow …”, he also replied in an ironic tone, implying that Tezanos never guesses.

If you want a reliable answer like the ones he usually gives, I think I would tell you that it starts tomorrow … – Daniel Gimeno Traver (@dani_gimeno) May 19, 2020

A Feliciano López who no longer cuts a hair when loading and criticizing the Government. In the last hours he has also portrayed Pablo Iglesias without even needing to mention it. Fuck with the democratic syrup!, wrote the Spanish tennis player on his Twitter account, a message with more than a thousand retweets with which he reminds the Vice President of the Government that he and his faithful were the promoters of the famous politicians escraches they were not to his liking, the vast majority of the Popular Party.

In addition, the tennis player has also been very critical of the de-escalation due to the fact that athletes like them could not make use of the tracks in phase 0 while the population crowded into streets, parks or promenades taking walks or doing sports.