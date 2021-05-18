Feliciano López goes to the second round

05/18/2021

On at 15:27 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Feliciano lopez qualified for the second round of the Geneva tournament, by beating the German Daniel Altmaier by 7-6 (5) and 6-4 in 1 hour and 52 minutes of the game.

Lopez, number 61 in the world rankings, did not have it easy against the German, number 144, who had already beaten him in the only previous match they had had, at Roland Garros in September last year.

Despite the poor percentage of first serves, 43%, Feliciano lopez He was solid from the back of the track which in the end gave him the victory.

In the second round his rival will also be the German Dominik Koepfer, who beat the French Benoit paire by 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5) and 6-4. Lopez Y Koepfer, number 59 on the world list, they have never met.