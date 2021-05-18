Feliciano López goes to the second round in Geneva

The Spanish Feliciano lopez qualified for the second round of the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Geneva by beating the german Daniel Altmaier by 7-6 (5) and 6-4 in 1 hour and 52 minutes of the game.

López, number 61 in the world rankings, did not have it easy against the German, 144th ATP, who had already beaten him in the only previous match they had had, in Roland Garros in September of last year.

Despite the poor percentage of first serves, 43%, Feliciano López was solid from the back of the court which in the end gave him the victory.

In the second round his rival will also be the German Dominik Koepfer, who beat the French Benoit paire by 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5) and 6-4. López and Koepfer, number 59 on the world list, have never met.