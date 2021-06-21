Feliciano López for the feet of Nicola Kuhn in Mallorca

In the generational clash of the day on the grass slopes of Santa Ponsa in the Mallorca Championships they measured Feliciano lopez (39 years old) and Nicola Kuhn (21 years). The promising Spanish player from the previous one gave war to the veteran lefty from Toledo in the second set but Feli did not give rise to surprise and won 6-1 and 7-6 (4) giving a convincing image after falling in Queen’s. Karen Khachanov will be quite a stone in the next round for Lopez who has been put by 499 victories, just one of a round number.