Feliciano López extends his streak at Queen’s

The toledano Feliciano lopez premiere Queen’s, a tournament he has won in 2017 and 2019, with a first-round win against Illya Marchenko for 6-1 and 7-6 (6).

The Spanish tennis player has won twelve of the last thirteen games he has played in the London tournament, where he has won the two most important individual titles of his career, in addition to the doubles with Andy Murray two years ago.

Feliciano, world number 64, needed an hour and 29 minutes and two match points to tip the Ukrainian, whom he subdued with twelve direct aces.

Now Lopez awaits rival of the confrontation between the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, second favorite to the title, and the Australian Aleksandar vukic.