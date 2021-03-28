Feliciano López, eliminated in Miami

03/24/2021 at 7:11 PM CET

The Spanish Feliciano López said goodbye to the Miami Masters 1,000 by losing in the first round against Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4 and 7-6 (4) in one hour and 22 minutes.

Feliciano, 39, could not with the push of the tennis player from Sydney, 21, who this year inaugurated his record with the Singapore title.

The Spanish tennis player, currently ranked 64th in the ATP ranking, falls again in 2021 in the first leg of a tournament, as happened in Melbourne, Marseille and Acapulco. Only at the Australian Open, where he reached the sixteenth, in which he was eliminated by Russian Andrei Rublev, did he progress in the draw.

Feliciano, who accumulates seven titles, the last in Queens in 2019, and eleven finals and whose top in Miami was the eighth he reached in 2007, improved in the second set, which led to the tiebreaker.

Popyrin, 86 in the ATP rankings, will meet in the second round with the American Reilly Opelka, thirtieth seed.

In addition, the first day of the men’s team of this edition of the Miami tournament saw the triumph of the French Pierre Hugues Herbert against the Portuguese Pedro Sousa (6-1 and 6-3). In the second round, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the eleventh seed, will be measured.