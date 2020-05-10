Rafa Nadal is not only critical of managing the Covid-19 crisis in Spain. Too Feliciano López has disagreed with the de-escalation plan decreed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and he has done so by resorting to two images in which he compares permissiveness with runners and the prohibition for tennis.

The Toledo, number 56 of the ATP ranking and director of the Mutua Madrid Open, does not understand the decisions with the de-escalation when it comes to practicing sport and has uploaded to Twitter a photograph of a group of people running crowded on the beach of Barceloneta, without maintain social distance, and the word ‘Permitted‘.

Below is another image of two players on a tennis court, separated on one side and the other by the net, next to the word ‘Prohibited‘and adds:’ Thank you to all the experts’. It should be remembered that tennis players can only train again from this Monday if their Communities, provinces or geographical areas go to phase 1.

pic.twitter.com/pEd9wlkpd6 – Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) May 10, 2020

Cities such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia or Alicante, where the majority of tennis players reside and train, are still in phase O. So with the exception of Rafael Nadal (Mallorca) and Carla Suarez (Canary Islands), the rest will not be able to hold a racket again until, at least, Monday, May 18.

