Doomed to understand each other and predestined to seek each other, meeting in punctual and unforgettable moments that alternate with hard episodes. Relations like this forge something special between people and are perfectly extrapolated to what they have experienced Feliciano López with Wimbledon, the tournament of his dreams, but also of his efforts. The history of Toledo in the All England Lawn Tennis Club it is the faithful representation of what this player means for world tennis; a constant presence in the elite, a unique and genuine essence capable of thrilling fans regardless of the result and a feeling of always having a bullet in the chamber.

He may not have been the player with the best results, but his mark in the London Grand Slam is indelible. With a balance of 34 wins and 18 losses Since his debut in the 2002 edition, Feli has been omnipresent in a tournament that materializes one of the great virtues of this racquet artist: his historical longevity. It has accumulated 18 consecutive presences, which constitute an important part of the 73 Grand Slams in which it has been present (72 consecutively), without missing a single one in between. Since he first stepped on All England Lawn Tennis Club in 2002, debuting before Konstantinos Economidis, the Spanish always conveyed the feeling of being capable of everything.

– Tennis players with the most consecutive presences in Grand Slam (Open Era): 72 —- López (2002-2020) ⭐️ 67 —- Verdasco (2003-2020) ⭐️ 65 —- Federer (1999-2016) 59 —- Seppi (2004-2020) ⭐️ 56 —- Ferreira (1991-2004) 54 —- Edberg (1983-1996) 52 —- Berdych (2003-2016) ⭐️ Active streaks – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) June 29, 2020

“If I trained Feliciano I would make him Wimbledon champion in two years,” he said. Ion Tiriac in statements produced in 2003, which are still pending today. The truth is that his left-handed status, a tremendous serve and that infinite ability to play halfway and overwhelm the rivals with precious and elegant tennis, made Feli the eternal aspirant. Perhaps in another time, when the grass was real grass and the ball barely lifted a few fingers from the ground, López would have asserted the prediction of Tiriac and many others who always saw him as a candidate for glory. But there are special players who should not be measured as much by the results as by what they have brought to tennis.

Many will remember his epic battle against Guillermo Cañas in 2002, his interesting duel in the round of 16 against Roger Federer or the three occasions in which he entered the quarterfinals. He did so in 2005, after emerging unscathed from a first-round trap against Bjorn Phau and then winning Marat Safin and Mario Ancic to lose in front of Lleyton Hewitt; he also managed to reach the penultimate round in 2008, beating 8-6 in the fifth round to Marcos Baghdatis in an encounter with which he won the heart of all London, and then lost against Marat Safin. And he was given another chance in 2011, fighting like a boar at Lukasz Kubot in eighths after vibrating Central Court with a memorable win against Andy Roddick.

That was the year of the compliments of Juddy Murray and the still enduring nickname of Deliciano, that the toledano fitted with a perfect balance between gallantry and discretion. Feliciano is not what many see. It is likely that the public has never understood that in sport not everyone can be competitive aliens, but that the greatness of it is nourished by unique personalities like yours. His undoubted beauty and conquering demeanor hide a thoughtful guy, who cares himself to the maximum and who has managed to find the balance between the enjoyment of life, professionalism and reverential respect for the sport he loves.

There are also painful defeats in his London record. It was hard to lose with André Sa in his debut year, as well as losing it with two Croatians who cut an interesting trajectory in two editions: Ivo Karlovic, in 2004, and Ivan Ljubicic, 9-11 in the fifth leg of a first round match at Wimbledon 2006. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Karol Beck they surprised the toledano in years to come, as they also did Jurgen Melzer, Jarko Nieminen and Nikoloz Basilasvhili. The human being has these things; You can lose games that most think they should win.

More understandable was falling before Andy Murray in the aforementioned 2011 edition, in front of an inspired Tommy Haas in 2013 or with a Stan Wawrinka that in his 2014 Wimbledon round of 16 matchup he played at a level that was rarely seen on grass. Nick Kyrgios and Juan Martín Del Potro They were his last executioners, in addition to Adrian Mannarino, by retirement, in a 2017 edition to which Feli arrived in full after winning Queen’s and being a finalist in Stuttgart.

The Covid-19 has deprived us of once again seeing “El Torero”, as some call it now, fighting on the British table, but in 2021 the task will continue. He has 72 Grand Slams tournaments played on his back and he wants more. Perhaps no one sees you as a candidate to win Wimbledon, it is probable that the dictatorship of the Big 4 has diluted in the memory of many, those daring phrase of Ion Tiriac and, surely, the Toledo does not need the title to make sense of his career, but he has already shown that he is capable of unexpected things. His title at Queen´s 2019 attests to this. Let’s enjoy a memorable player while we can. Feliciano López will compete again in Wimbledon and that is more than enough reason to discount days on the calendar until next year.