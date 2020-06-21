The Spanish have always had clay as their preferred surface. It is on clay that national tennis players have obtained their greatest professional achievements, and have always shown a preference for playing on this surface. However, as in anything in life, there are always exceptions, and in the case of Spanish tennis, the clearest example is that of Feliciano López. Toledo is for many the best server in the history of Spanish tennis, and therefore, his style of play is better suited to hard court and especially on grass, where he has achieved his best results as a professional player.

For many years, bipolarity has been an aspect that has always been characterized in Feliciano’s game. Able to win the best and lose with players far inferior to him; Able to amaze and at the same time despair in certain games, but what is impeccable is that the love for this sport is evident every season, clinging to the track like a boar and making it clear that it is still capable of achieving great things. You only have to look back a year to know his feat in the Queen’s tournament.

After playing the final in 2014 and winning the title in 2017, Feliciano López made history, beating Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4) and 7-6 (2), in a spectacular match that he had practically everything and where the Spanish was clearly superior to his rival at the height of the meeting. But it would still bring more positive things to good Feliciano. Pairing with a reborn Andy Murray, they managed to proclaim themselves champions by defeating Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final 7-6 (5), 5-7 and 10-5, in another fast-paced encounter where Feliciano with his positive inertia and with a Murray wishing to emerge victorious on local territory made the difference.

With this feat, Feliciano became the third player in the history of the Queen’s tournament to emerge as champion in both singles and doubles, putting his name on a list where only illustrious figures of this sport such as Pete appear Sampras in 1995 and Mark Philippousis in 1997.

I add the following data! Pete Sampras # 1995

Mark Philippoussis # 1997

Feliciano López # 2019 The three tennis players who achieved the double, (Singles + Doubles) the same year – same week – same edition. In the Open Era https://t.co/Jwm6Oa7Na3 – Fabri Villamayor —- (@FabrivillaYSM) June 19, 2020

After proclaiming himself champion, the Spanish was very excited about what he had achieved: “I thought that the best moment of my career was when I won the tournament in 2014, but this has been surpassed without a doubt. When you believe in your abilities and fight very hard to get things, they can happen. It is difficult for a 37-year-old to win a tournament like this, “Feliciano said in a statement that recalls the official website of the ATP.

Do you agree that Feliciano is the best player in the history of Spanish tennis on grass?