« Hello » arrives at the kiosk with the news of a new baby on the way, that of the tennis player Feliciano López and the model Sandra Gago. « This Christmas will be born », announces the magazine on the cover to give an idea that the confinement has paid off among the famous family, since there are several offshoots that are manifesting at this time « post-pandemic ». Not a child but a wedding, or substitute, is what it says Chenoa that she has had during her home isolation with her future husband Miguel. They were going to marry now but it could not be due to the coronavirus, so the singer poses in « Hello » in a white dress on the day set for the nuptials and says that she is already married during the confinement. Sad days of Esther Doña, widow of the Marquis of Griñón, Carlos Falcó, who died last March due to the virus. She has just left the El Rincón palace, where she lived with her husband, since the children have put it up for sale. The magazine does not account for whether or not there is a fuss, but it shows that there is no good relationship between the young widow and the descendants of Falco.

And a reassuring news for the Ministry of Culture: Baroness Thyssen does not sell the « Mata Mua ». No, it does not refer to your ship. But to Gaugin’s painting that gives its name to the first. « It is the love of my life, » says Tita in « Hello » after a week of controversy over her plans to get rid of various works that now hang in the Madrid museum.

« Lecturas » nourishes its cover of the television sets of Tele 5. Hugo, who says « in love » with Ivana, is the main character. In an interview, he says that he would have liked the pregnancy test, which was done by the girl, to have given a positive result. Elena, another television, « takes refuge » in her partner. Complete the front page Ana Obregón, who has been photographed going to mass one month after the death of her young son Alex. And there is no lack Rociíto Carrasco Mohedano. The firstborn of Rocío Jurado go back to a set.

In « Week » they also focus on the broken family of Rocío Jurado. They give account of the aforementioned return of Rociíto on TV « avoiding » talking about her daughter. Next to her photo, that of her children with her ex-husband, his wife and their son. Everyone has come out to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Antonio David Flores and Olga and have been photographed during a walk. There is also a photo of the other family leg, that of Ortega Canostepfather of Rociíto and grandfather of his children. The bullfighter has also gone for a walk with his son and his wife, Ana María Aldón, recently arrived from the island of « Survivors », where she shared a program with Rocío Floresdaughter of Rociíto and Antonio David. A cover of « Semana » that summarizes well the ins and outs of one of the indispensable families in the world of the Spanish colorín.

In fact, Rocío Flores and Ana María Aldón They also jump to the cover of « Diez Minutos », in which another indispensable cuore is strained: Maria Teresa Campos. The matriarch has made the jump to YouTube with a program with her friend Meli. The magazine also portrays Ana Obregón: « Take refuge in faith ».