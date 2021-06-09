Feliciano is reunited with victory on the grass of Stuttgart

After a blank year, the grass tour is back for one of the surface classics like Feliciano lopez. The Toledo has imposed in his reunion with the grass with victory in the grass of Stuttgart against the Australian Alexei Popyrin whom he has beaten 6-4 and 6-4 with 12 aces to 11 from his rival. In the second round tremendous the match that will have with the seed number Denis Shapovalov. Here are the other results of the day:

Y. Hanfmann to J. Chardy, 6-4 6-4 P. Gojowczyk to I. Ivashka, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2 J. Rodionov to D. Koepfer, 2-6, 6-3 and 6 -2 S. Querrey to A. Celikbilek, 6-4 and 6-1 D. Stricker to R. Albot, 7-6 and 7-6

