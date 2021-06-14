Feliciano debuted with a win and Ramos said goodbye at Queen’s

Feliciano lopez has a complex mission this week, but not impossible: defend the title in the Queen’s ATP 500. Although it obtained it in 2019, the pandemic forced the event to be suspended last year and that is why it must comply with what is expected this season if it wants to maintain a privileged position in the ranking. In that sense, he began his journey with a victory against Ilya Marchenko 6-1, 7-6 (6) in the first round. While, Albert Ramos He did not run with the same luck given that he lost to Cameron Norrie pro 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4. “Whenever I play here it is special,” said the Spanish left-hander at the foot of the court just after his match against the Ukrainian ended.