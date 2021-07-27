Feliciano debuted with a hard-working win at the Challenger El Espinar

Marathon day occurred this Tuesday in the Challenger El Espinar, which is being disputed in Segovia. It is that there were a total of 13 matches corresponding to the first round of the tournament. In this sense, the triumph of Feliciano lopez over Nikolas Sánchez-Izquierdo by 6-4 and 7-6 (2).

All the results of the day

M. Viola 6-4 and 6-1 to M. Basic D. Svrcina 6-4 and retirement to F. Ferreira Silva M. Jaziri 6-7 6-2 and 6-1 to J. Aragone A. Moro Canas 3- 6, 7-6 (6) and 6-1 to G. Oliveira R. Olivo 7-5 and 6-2 to A. Menéndez-Maceiras T. Van Rijthoven 6-7 7-6 and 7-5 to M. Hüsler N. Moreno de Alboran 6-4 and 6-3 to L. Vanni H. Grenier 6-4 and 6-2 to P. Kotov A. Celikbilek 6-3 and 6-4 to J. Haerteis C. Gimeno Valero 6- 3 and 7-6 (3) to Q. Halys C. Ilkel 3-6 7-6 (4) and 6-4 to R. Ortega-Olmedo T. Gabashvili 6-1 and 6-3 to I. Sijsling

