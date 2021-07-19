Feliciano advanced to the second round of Gstaad due to the withdrawal of Hüsler

Feliciano lopez is more current than ever. At 39, he debuted in the first round of the Gstaad ATP 250 with a win against the local Marc Andrea Hüsler 6-4, 4-6, 6-5 and retired, at which point his rival decided to abandon the match since he began to feel too strong cramps that prevented him from moving on the track. His next rival will be the Swede Mikael Ymer.

All the results of the day

Marc Polmans 7-5 and 6-3 to Sandro Ehrat Vit Kopriva 6-2 and 6-1 to Johan Nikles Zizou Bergs 7-6 (3) and 6-1 to Oscar Otte Benoit Paire 6-3 and 7-6 (3 ) to Jozef Kovalik Mikael Ymer 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 to Enzo Couacaud

