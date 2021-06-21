Feli López, Khachanov and Ruud, ahead in Mallorca

Two of the favorites to win the Mallorca ATP, the russian Karen khachanov and the norwegian Casper ruud, has qualified for the round of 16 of the Balearic grass court tournament by defeating the French Lucas Pouille and Giles Simon, respectively, on Monday.

Khachanov beat Pouille 7-6 (7); 3-6 and 6-4; and Rudd to Simon 6-4 and 7-6 (4).

This Tuesday, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, will make his doubles debut alongside Spaniard Carlos Gómez Herrera in the match against Bosnian Tomislav Brkic and Serbian Nikola Cacic.

Keep going at the Country Club of Santa Ponsa el español Feliciano lopez, who beat his compatriot Nicola Kuhn (6-1 and 7-6 (4) and will play against Khachanov; in addition, the match between American Sam Querrey and Spanish Roberto Carballés was suspended with the result of a tie at one set ( 5-7 and 6-4).

Other stellar duels of the round of 16 will be the one between Austrian Dominic Thiem (5) with Frenchman Adrián Mannarino, and Casper Ruud with American Tennys Sandgren, who defeated Spanish Jaume Munar (6-7 (3) and 5-7) in the match suspended last Sunday.

Likewise, Frenchman Corentin Moutet will face Russian Deniil Medvedev, world number two and another of the great favorites, by defeating South African Lloyd Harris on Monday (6-4 and 6-2).

Also, the Spanish Roberto Bautista will play the classification with the Italian Stéfano Travaglia, and the Australian Jordan Thompson will do it against the Slovak Lukas Klein.

In the other results of the day, the Italian Stefano Travaglia defeated the Argentine Guido Pella 7-5 and 7-6 (4); the Slovak Lukas Klein to the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (6-4 and 7-6 (2); and the Czech Jiri Vesely to the Italian Salvatore Caruso (7-6 (2) and 6-2).