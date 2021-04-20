Feli López falls in the debut of his 20th Godó Trophy

Feli lopez has fallen in the debut of his 20th participation in the Count of Godó Trophy, absolute record of the competition. The 39-year-old from Toledo has lost in the generational duel he has starred against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 19 years old, 6-3 and 6-4 in 1h.09 ‘of play.

Despite his commitment to the tournament, clay is not the best surface for attacking play and Feli López has again conceded another defeat at the RCTB, where he has only reached the quarterfinals twice (2011 and 2012). .

That round is also his ceiling also in the tournaments of Grand slam, reached three times at Wimbledon (2005, 2008, 2011) and once at the United States Open (2015). Feli López also holds the record for consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, 75 in total between Roland Garros’2002 and the last Australian Open’2021.

That background is typical of someone who is in the final stretch of his career, quite the opposite of Musetti, in full irruption on the ATP circuit. His rival in the 2nd round of Godó will be another young man called to high levels, the Canadian Felix auger, 20 years old and No. 20 worldwide.

Italian is a new exponent of ‘Next Gen’ who wants to make a dent in the tennis elite. So far, last month he already entered the world top-100 for the first time after reaching the semifinals of Acapulco from the previous phase.

In the Mexican city, Musetti, now 87th in the ranking, achieved prestigious victories against players such as Schwartzman, Tiafoe and Dimitrov before losing in the semifinals against Tsitsipas.