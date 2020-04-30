The coronavirus pandemic still prevents clubs from returning to their training routine, however CBF works so that this process can happen soon. The entity’s general secretary, Walter Feldman, commented on Thursday about the prospect of resuming activities at the CT’s.

Feldman participated in a live with sports journalists and guaranteed that CBF is in constant contact with health authorities, seeking to reach a denominator for the return of training. According to the secretary, the confederation created a set of rules that must be followed by all teams when they return to activities. The executive guarantees that the measures will be rigorous and focused on maintaining the health of the professionals involved in football.

“We paralyzed football with respect to the position of the Ministry of Health. We decided this week to start the process of returning to football based exactly on a question to the Ministry of Health, if it was possible to return safely. We had already developed a security protocol for the return of football based on consistent and subsequent steps, which was approved by the health secretary“said Feldman.

“It will be possible to return only to training, with periodic examinations and clinical tests, maximum reduction of agglomerations even among the group composed of technical committee and players. We will have restrictions on accommodation and cafeterias, so that you can have a CT configuration similar to what you do at home, with even more rigorous aspects, since we will have the presence of doctors regularly “, he added.

Feldman believes that training with the protocols will serve as a test for the CBF to evaluate the possibility of returning to competitions. However, the secretary makes it clear that it does not make sense to consider a resumption of the championships at that time.

“We will act very carefully, so as not to cross a line and take an idea of ​​security. There is no possibility of talking about resuming competitions would be unwise. This training period can take about 15, 20 days, will depend on the success of this controlled process and the fight against the pandemic, but we already know that, if we return to football, it will be with closed gates“, finished.

