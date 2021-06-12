Felanitx host Esporles on matchday nine

06/11/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The Esporles visit this Saturday to It is Torrentó to measure yourself with Felanitx in his ninth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:30.

The Felanitx He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him Llosetense in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in five of the eight games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 41 goals in favor and 37 against.

For his part, Esporles he was defeated 0-4 in the last game he played against the Ferriolense, so he comes to meet the need to return to victory in the field of Felanitx. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a balance of 21 goals scored against 69 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Felanitx has achieved a balance of three victories and one defeat in four home games, indicative that the Esporles he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. At home, the Esporles has a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games played, so in theory it can be a favorable match for the Felanitx Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Felanitx and the balance is five victories for the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have been winning five games in a row at home against Esporles. The last confrontation between the Felanitx and the Esporles This tournament was played in January 2020 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Felanitx is ahead of the Esporles with a difference of 26 points. The team of Paco Navarrete he ranks third with 35 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Esporles, is in tenth position with nine points.