Felanitx get the victory at home against Alcudia (1-0)

05/29/2021 at 9:18 PM CEST

The Felanitx added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Alcudia, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the It is Torrentó. The Felanitx He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the Santa Catalina Athletic. On the visitors’ side, the Alcudia won at home 2-1 their last match in the competition against Ferriolense. After the duel, the Felanigens are second, while the Alcudia It is fifth after the end of the match.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Felanigense team, which opened its scoreboard with a goal from Riad chakroun in minute 59, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The coach of the Felanitx gave entrance to Sarmiento, Jaume, Beas and Iniesta for Julià, Mohamed Aouaj, Basin Y Garcia, Meanwhile he Alcudia gave the green light to Mohamed Doudouch, Payeras, Fernandez, Xumet Y Markitos, which came to replace Palou, Pons, Crossbowmen, Christian Y Alexander.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Assane and red card to Jorge. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Palou, Ruben, Cesar Ruiz, Payeras Y Mario S.

With this result, the Felanitx he gets 35 points and the Alcudia with 28 points.

The next day the Felanigense team will play away from home against him Llosetense, Meanwhile he Alcudia will look for the triumph in his stadium in front of Cardassar.

Data sheetFelanitx:Mingo, Carlos, Ait Said Houssam, Riad Chakroun, Vergarachea, Mohamed Aouaj (Jaume, min.74), Cuenca (Beas, min.87), Assane, Julià (Sarmiento, min.69), Garcia (Iniesta, min.87 ) and EncryptedAlcudia:Nico Fernandez, César Ruiz, Ballesteros (Fernandez, min.82), Cristian (Xumet, min.82), Mario S., Alejandro (Markitos, min.87), Jaume, Ruben, Sergio, Pons (Payeras, min.62 ) and Palou (Mohamed Doudouch, min.62)Stadium:It is TorrentóGoals:Riad Chakroun (1-0, min. 59)