Felanitx get the three points at home after passing over Esporles (3-0)

06/13/2021 at 2:38 PM CEST

The Felanitx consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Esporles during the meeting held in the It is Torrentó this Saturday. The Felanitx wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Llosetense by a score of 2-0. For his part, Esporles lost by a score of 0-4 in the previous match against Ferriolense. With this score, the Felanigense team is second, while the Esporles it is tenth after the end of the match.

The meeting started on the right foot for him Felanitx, who fired the starting gun at the It is Torrentó through a bit of Basin shortly after the start of the game, specifically in minute 3, thus ending the first half with the score of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second period the goal came for the Felanigense team, which put more land in between with a goal from Jaume at 58 minutes. The home team scored again, increasing the gap to make it 3-0 through a double goal from Jaume in minute 63, concluding the match with a final score of 3-0.

The technician of the Felanitx, Paco Navarrete, gave entry to the field to Beas, Mohamed Aouaj, Sorell, Santiago Y Alhama replacing Riad chakroun, Garcia, Ait Said Houssam, Assane Y Jaume, while on the part of the Esporles, Isidro Marin replaced Gonzalez for Rocky.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Pit.

With this result, the Felanitx he is left with 38 points and the Esporles with nine points.

On the following day the team of Paco Navarrete will face against Binissalem, Meanwhile he Esporles of Isidro Marín will be measured against Cardassar.

Data sheetFelanitx:Mingo, Vergarachea, Ait Said Houssam (Sorell, min.72), Iniesta, Carlos, Riad Chakroun (Beas, min.45), Julià, Cuenca, Assane (Santiago, min.72), Jaume (Alhama, min.75) and Garcia (Mohamed Aouaj, min.64)Esporles:Ianis Ballester, Carbonell, Daniel, Mascaro, Pit, Ignacio, Jordi Pujol, Tomas, Vidal, Contreras and Fragoso (Gonzalez, min.61)Stadium:It is TorrentóGoals:Cuenca (1-0, min. 3), Jaume (2-0, min. 58) and Jaume (3-0, min. 63)