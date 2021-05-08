Felanitx achieves a win at the Esporles stadium (0-3)

05/08/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Felanitx showed his best version during the match played in the Esporles against him Esporles, which ended with a win (0-3). The Esporles wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Ferriolense by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Felanitx won at home 2-0 their last match in the tournament against Llosetense. With this result, the sporleri set is tenth, while the Felanitx he is second after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Felanitx, who fired the starting gun at the Esporles thanks to the goal of Ait Said Houssam in the 17th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

The second half started in a positive way for the Felanigense team, who increased their scoring account with respect to their rival through a goal from Riad chakroun moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. Later the visiting team scored, increasing the score with a goal from Vergarachea in minute 75. Finally, the duel ended with a 0-3 in the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Esporles gave entrance to Jordi Pujol, Marc sintes, Ferrà, Carbonell Y cross for Rocky, Take, Ianis Ballester, Daniel Y Contreras, Meanwhile he Felanitx gave the green light to Beas, Mohamed Aouaj, Sorell Y Santiago for Assane, Basin, Garcia Y Riad chakroun.

The referee gave a yellow card to Ianis Ballester Y Ferrà by the local team already Riad chakroun by the Felanigens team.

With this result, the Esporles is left with eight points and the Felanitx get 29 points after winning the match.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with Cardassar, Meanwhile he Felanitx will play against him Binissalem.

Data sheetEsporles:Xavi, Daniel (Carbonell, min.78), Ianis Ballester (Ferrà, min.78), Mascaro, Pit, Sebas, Tomas (Marc Sintes, min.60), Vidal, Contreras (Cruz, min.78), Munar and Fragoso (Jordi Pujol, min. 60)Felanitx:José Alfonso, Vergarachea, Ait Said Houssam, Carlos, Riad Chakroun (Santiago, min.85), Cuenca (Mohamed Aouaj, min.77), Assane (Beas, min.69), Tolo, Cifré, Sarmiento and Garcia (Sorell, min.85)Stadium:EsporlesGoals:Ait Said Houssam (0-1, min. 17), Riad Chakroun (0-2, min. 50) and Vergarachea (0-3, min. 75)