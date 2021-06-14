Fekir’s goal against Levante, the best in LaLiga 2020-2021

06/14/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

.

The goal of the French international of Betis Nabil Fekir Levante on the twenty-eighth day at Benito Villamarín has been chosen the best of the 2020-2021 league championship in the vote for the ‘Golazo Santander’ of this league exercise, LaLiga reported this Monday.

The Frenchman’s goal, second of the Verdiblanca victory by 2-0, has surpassed in the LaLiga vote that of the Portuguese of Atlético de Madrid Joao Felix to Cádiz on the ninth day, to the Argentine from Barcelona Lionel messi Huesca in the twenty-seventh and that of the Frenchman of Real Madrid Karim Benzema to Barcelona in the thirtieth.

Fekir caught the ball in the center of the field in the award-winning goal and after dodging all the rivals that came his way, he beat the Levante Aitor goalkeeper under his belt.

27 years old, Nabil Fekir has been one of the key pieces of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini in Betis’ classification for the Europa League and, unless there is an irrefutable financial offer, it has already been declared a cornerstone of the Verdiblanco project for next season by the Verdiblanco sports director, Antonio Cordón.

Fekir has arranged 2,950 minutes in the 38 games in which he has played in the just finished season, in which he has scored five goals and given as many assists.