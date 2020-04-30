The Real Betis, like the rest of Spanish clubs, it is already working on planning for the next season despite the fact that this has not yet come to an end. One of the most important players on the team, Nabil Fekir, like several greats in Europe. It has sounded strong in recent days for Saudi Newcastle Bin Salman’s new Newcastle, but the talented French attacker He wants to stay at Betis and has communicated this to the Verdiblanco leaders.

Fekir was the entity’s big bet for this season. The Heliopolis club disbursed 20 million euros by the footballer, who had several important offers from other leagues. But the Betic project convinced him. He felt that it was going to be important in the verdiblanco team, and so he went until the break due to the coronavirus. In fact, that is why he has decided to stay beyond next summer.

The highest tab

Obviously, his idea is to continue as long as Betis also wants. At Villamarín they are very happy with his contribution on the field of play, but it must also be taken into account that he receives the highest salary from the squad. In those, the idea is to keep Fekir on campus for the next campaign, but having to release the salary mass and earn income, the Frenchman is one of the main assets to achieve it …

In any case, the coronavirus crisis seems to force clubs across Europe to fasten their belts and not be able to undertake important signings, so dizzying offers are not expected for him at Betis, who wants to continue counting on Fekir. «He is very satisfied with his stay in Seville, happy with the team and wants to continue. Our idea is to keep you on the team. He is a high quality player and we will see from there. We do not have any plans for this player, “said President Ángel Haro recently.