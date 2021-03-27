Fekir, in the orbit of the Arsenal

03/26/2021 at 21:11 CET

Nabil Fekir, one of Betis’s most prominent players, is in the orbit of the Arsenal. Although he has a contract until 2023, the English team is testing the French as a possible market target, especially if Odegaard does not continue in London.

The team that Mikel Arteta coaches is already defining the foundations of its next season and has set its sights on the French player, world champion in 2018.

Fekir has just changed representation agency to join Promoesport, which also manages Adama Traoré, Marc Roca or Carlos Soler, among others. It is one of the representation agencies with the most presence in the five major leagues.

Fekir joined Betis last season: he has 63 games with the Betis shirt, in which he has scored 10 goals and has given 10 assists.

With Olympique de Lyon he played 193 official matches and scored 69 goals and 46 assists.