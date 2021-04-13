Feixas, goes down for a Super Cup that has been presented this Tuesday

04/12/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

With the memory of the painful 6-1 embedded in the recent Spanish Cup final, Barça will try to take revenge on Movistar Inter in a Super Cup on Thursday which will be held at 8:00 p.m. on the same stage, the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Both teams too will represent Spanish futsal between April 28 and May 3 at the Final to Eight of the Champions League 2020-21 which will be held definitively in Zadar and not in Zagreb as was originally planned when the imposing building of the Croatian capital became a vaccination center against Covid (the Blaugrana will face the Slovenian Dobovec in the quarterfinals and the Interistas, at Ugra-Yugorsk Russian).

With the presence of its highest representative Luis Rubiales, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has presented this Monday in Las Rozas this duel between the current league champion (Inter) and the winner of the Spanish Cup in 2020 (Barça).

“Movistar Inter and FC Barcelona are two impressive clubs that they will fight again to be champions of Spain and Europe. We are very proud of them and we want to continue giving them our best to play this type of tournaments & rdquor ;, explained Rubiales.

Feixas, an important loss

Barça returned to training yesterday with the bad news that Miquel Feixas suffer a fibrillar tear in the hamstrings of the left thigh, so he will miss not only the Super Cup this Thursday but also that Final Eight of the Champions League.

Therefore, Dídac Plana will once again be the only benchmark in a goal For which the goalkeepers of the subsidiary Óscar de la Faya and Àlex Lluch will recount, as it already happened in the two previous injuries of a Feixas who is having no luck in the course of his return after two years in Industries.

Pola and the injured Feixas, in the presentation of the Super Cup

| RFEF

By the way The promising Argentine southpaw Santi Rufino also trained with the first team (He could go to Peñíscola this summer if he maintains the category), second top scorer in Segunda with 22 goals, the same as the historic Nano Modrego (Full Energía Zaragoza) and one by Dani Colorado (Mengíbar).

That injury caused Feixas represented FC Barcelona yesterday in the presentation of the Super Cup together with Aureli Mas, manager responsible for futsal. On behalf of Inter were its president José Manuel Saorín and the international Pola.