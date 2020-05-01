Feirão AutoShow, a traditional car event held at Anhembi and Shopping ABC, launches this week the “AutoShow Passport”. The product aimed at car buying and selling professionals and retailers is an annual ticket with prepayment and benefits at the entrance of the events.

The passport is a ticket valid for 53 uninterrupted Sundays. After activation, the customer has access to the events with a physical QR Code (on a card) and also on the cell phone / smartphone. With it, access to the fair is facilitated, without queuing and the customer can sell up to two non-simultaneous cars on the same day.

The discount for the purchase of the passport is 60% in relation to the normal ticket sold at the entrance of the event. In addition to admission, the client is entitled to two advertisements per Sunday on the classifieds website, two calls on the fair radio and one demarcated VIP spot (on the main street of the event) per month.

“We have a loyal audience of car salespeople who are always with us and live off the business opportunities that come up every Sunday. The passport is a way of helping this audience to have easy access to the fair while we attract the final, buyer audience with services such as on-site financing, inspection and dispatchers, in an event format that has lasted 48 years, joining the face-to-face event and the AutoShow.com.br website, “says Eduardo Ribeiro dos Santos, director of Matel Produções, the event’s organizing company.

The Passport must be purchased exclusively through the website and is valid for one year after activation. The Passport does not charge a convenience fee or readjust during the period of use. Detailed purchase rules are available at www.autoshow.com.br/passaporte-autoshow.

About Feirão AutoShow

Feirão AutoShow has existed since 1972 and gathers on Sunday car buyers and sellers in an ample space of free negotiation. Feirões are held at Anhembi and Shopping ABC from 6am to 1pm every Sunday, but are temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Every Sunday around 6,000 vehicles are exhibited at the event and 30% are traded on the same day or the following week from contacts made at the event in a movement of about R $ 50 million per week. Feirão AutoShow has all the parking structure, food court, radio fair, dispatcher, issuance of precautionary and transfer and financial reports. AutoShow has the digital platform www.autoshow.com.br with news and information about the automotive market, in addition to the sale of tickets for the events. There are more than 250 thousand followers on social networks and a weekly audience of 130 thousand people on the Feirão AutoShow program broadcast via Live on Facebook.

Website: http://www.autoshow.com.br/passaporte-autoshow

