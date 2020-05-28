Gabriel Vasconcelos spoke about the evolution of training at the club and was confident with the decision taken on Thursday by the Italian authorities. Return will be on 6/20

The current season of Italian football will end on the pitch. On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Vincenzo Sapadafora confirmed that Serie A will resume on June 20. Exciting news for one of the main countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

Gabriel Vasconcelos, Lecce’s goalkeeper, says he feels safe for the resumption of games in Italy (Photo: Disclosure)

Gabriel Vasconcelos, goalkeeper of Lecce and one of the Brazilians who plays in the Italian Championship, showed joy with the confirmation of the return of the competition. For the player, the feeling of normality takes over the daily life day after day.

– I’m very happy with the decision. I trust the health and government authorities that, if they chose to return, it is because there are resources to do so. I feel safe to enter the field, of course always respecting all the rules and security standards requested at the time. Thank God the feeling we have in everyday life is that the worst is over. The news is encouraging and the feeling on the streets is that life is returning to normal – he said.

The Serie A teams resumed training earlier this month and are currently in a more advanced stage of this preparation. Gabriel explained a little the changes in relation to the first moment of the activities.

– This week we are already doing training with the entire squad, with contact. At the beginning of the second phase, we were separated into groups. But we did the tests earlier in the week and, with that, another internship was released. So it is already a clear evolution since we returned to activities earlier this month – he concluded.

