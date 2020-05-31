The fans of Fluminense can finally celebrate. After a long negotiation, the carioca club announced on Sunday the return of Fred. Third highest scorer of the tricolor team, the center forward, who was in Cruzeiro, signed a contract until July 2022.

“It will be as it always has been: exciting, special for me and my heart will be racing. My happiness is very great, a feeling of coming home. Just thinking about it makes me very excited. I’m anxious. Fluminense has something different, our fans have something different. I don’t know if it’s just me, but they move me in a special way and end up taking better things from the athlete, from the human being “, said Fred to the official website of Fluminense.

Fluminense made a mystery on their social networks before announcing the return of the player who is considered an idol by the fans, so he published a video with shirts and trophies placed in a suitcase, followed by the question: “And you, are you coming?” These are shirts that Fred wore at the club, in addition to champion bands and cups of the Brasileirão 2010 and 2012, both won by the top scorer. Shortly thereafter, the club unraveled the mystery and announced the return of the player. The message was given by President Mário Bittencourt.

Fred had already said several times that he would like to return. The return was only made official after overcoming a long imbroglio with Cruzeiro. The player had a contract with the Minas Gerais team until the end of this year, but, after the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the two sides understood that it was better to terminate the agreement, which was delayed due to the debt of about R $ 25 million from the club with the center forward.

According to Bittencourt, Fred will be important in rebuilding the club. The official stressed that the player is aware of the financial reality of the team. Proof of this is that he will give up most of his income to receive two minimum wages until the Brazilian Championship has started.

According to Fluminense, the contract of the striker will be “with fixed remuneration and an additional fee for the use of image and variable percentage that will include: product line, Soccer Partner, exclusive sponsorships, shirt sales and other marketing projects”.

Considered one of the greatest idols in the history of Fluminense, Fred played for the tricolor team for seven years, between 2009 and 2016. He played in 288 games and, with 172 goals, is the third highest scorer of the club, behind only Orlando Pingo de Ouro and Waldo. The center forward has four titles for Flu: two Brazilians (2010 and 2012), one Carioca (2012) and a First League Cup (2016).

HE RETURNED! #VaiTePegar pic.twitter.com/oGOg0hpvU1 – Fluminense F.C. (de) (@FluminenseFC) May 31, 2020

Attention to the top of NINE seconds! Our Fred is back and President Mário Bittencourt has an important message for you, Tricolor! #VaiTePegar # SejaSoccio # FluTetr4 pic.twitter.com/rtMAKv8KTT – Fluminense F.C. (de) (@FluminenseFC) May 31, 2020

