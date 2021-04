One of the goals of the film “Sound of Metal” was “to be overwhelming, stressful and then with the implant to be different” for the protagonist, says sound engineer Michelle Couttolenc. The Mexican and other engineers won the Oscar for best sound for their brilliant work on “Sound of Metal.” In conversation with CNN, Couttolenc shared what it was like to make a movie show what it feels like to lose your hearing. Check out the interview with Mario González here.